Únete a la Comunidad de Público y podrás asistir gratis a 'Deforme Semanal'

Es tu oportunidad para presenciar este viernes 8 de junio el 'late night' dirigido por las intrépidas Lucía Lijtmaer e Isa Calderón. Un desternillante espectáculo que se aleja de clichés machirulos a base de ironía y humor.

Lucía Lijtmaer e Isa Calderón en 'Deforme Semanal'

En Público no queremos que te pierdas un late night que está dando mucho que hablar. Comandado por dos mujeres feministas y combativas, Isa Calderón y Lucía Lijtmaer, Deforme Semanal pretende alejarse de la perspectiva machirula y dar cabida a invitados del más diverso pelaje. Si quieres asistir gratis a su próximo show en el Teatro Arlequín —este viernes 8 de junio a partir de las 22.30— te lo ponemos muy fácil: solo tienes que hacerte miembro de la Comunidad de Público y tendrás la oportunidad de presenciar gratis a este dúo de comediantes así como de disfrutar de un buen número de ventajas y descuentos.

Esta semana el show contará con la presencia de la periodista Celia Blanco y con la actuación de Le Parody. Además de la sección habitual del siempre desopilante e histriónico Marc Giró.

