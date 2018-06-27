El barco de la ONG alemana Lifeline con 234 migrantes a bordo llegó este miércoles al puerto maltés de La Valeta, después de permanecer seis días en el Mediterráneo central a la espera de que algún país le permitiera desembarcar a los rescatados.
La embarcación arribó lentamente al puerto de la capital de Malta y los migrantes, según mostraban los medios locales, se agolpaban en su cubierta, después de pasar seis días en el mar tras su rescate por la negativa inicial de Italia y Malta de acogerlos.
Finalmente atracó a las 19.38 locales (17.38 GMT) y en el puerto esperaban equipos de protección civil y otras autoridades.
El primer ministro de Malta, Joseph Muscat, anunció este miércoles que permitiría al barco de la ONG acceder a sus puertos después de haber alcanzado un acuerdo para repartir a los refugiados en ocho países de la Unión Europea (UE).
Se trata de Malta, Irlanda, Italia, Luxemburgo, Portugal, Francia, Bélgica y Holanda, dijo Muscat en rueda de prensa.
El pacto contempla que estos Estados miembros de la UE se repartirán los refugiados que haya a bordo, mientras que "no serán acogidos aquellos que no cumplan los requisitos para la solicitud de asilo".
El Lifeline será investigado
Muscat indicó además que la nave será inmovilizada y se dará inicio a una investigación para comprobar si ha cometido irregularidades, primero en relación a la bandera holandesa que lleva y que según el Gobierno holandés no tiene permiso para portar.
En segundo lugar se esclarecerá si el capitán del barco actuó correctamente al dar la orden de salvar a estas personas en el mar, a pesar de que la Guardia Costera italiana les pidió que no intervinieran porque se iban a encargar los guardacostas libios.
El rescate se produjo el pasado 21 de junio y la embarcación ha permanecido a la espera en alta mar, a veces con duras condiciones meteorológicas, pues Malta e Italia se negaban a hacerse cargo de la situación.
El nuevo Gobierno italiano, del Movimiento Cinco Estrellas y la ultraderechista Liga, rechaza acoger a los migrantes que sean salvados por las naves de las ONG, a las que acusa de fomentar la migración irregular con su presencia en aguas internacionales frente a Libia.
Italia sí que permitió en la noche del pasado lunes el desembarco en el puerto siciliano de Pozzallo (sur) de los 113 migrantes que se encontraban a bordo del mercante danés "Alexander Maersk" después de ser salvados por el Lifeline.
