Público
Público

Lifeline Los 234 migrantes del Lifeline llegan a Malta tras seis días de espera

El primer ministro de Malta, Joseph Muscat, anunció este miércoles que permitiría al barco de la ONG acceder a sus puertos después de haber alcanzado un acuerdo para repartir a los refugiados en ocho países de la Unión Europea.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
27/06/2018 Un niño que viajaba a bordo del Lifeline es atendido por los equipos de protección civil a su llegada al puerto maltés de La Valeta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Un niño que viajaba a bordo del Lifeline es atendido por los equipos de protección civil a su llegada al puerto maltés de La Valeta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

El barco de la ONG alemana Lifeline con 234 migrantes a bordo llegó este miércoles al puerto maltés de La Valeta, después de permanecer seis días en el Mediterráneo central a la espera de que algún país le permitiera desembarcar a los rescatados.

La embarcación arribó lentamente al puerto de la capital de Malta y los migrantes, según mostraban los medios locales, se agolpaban en su cubierta, después de pasar seis días en el mar tras su rescate por la negativa inicial de Italia y Malta de acogerlos.

Finalmente atracó a las 19.38 locales (17.38 GMT) y en el puerto esperaban equipos de protección civil y otras autoridades.

El primer ministro de Malta, Joseph Muscat, anunció este miércoles que permitiría al barco de la ONG acceder a sus puertos después de haber alcanzado un acuerdo para repartir a los refugiados en ocho países de la Unión Europea (UE).

Se trata de Malta, Irlanda, Italia, Luxemburgo, Portugal, Francia, Bélgica y Holanda, dijo Muscat en rueda de prensa.

El pacto contempla que estos Estados miembros de la UE se repartirán los refugiados que haya a bordo, mientras que "no serán acogidos aquellos que no cumplan los requisitos para la solicitud de asilo".

El Lifeline será investigado

Muscat indicó además que la nave será inmovilizada y se dará inicio a una investigación para comprobar si ha cometido irregularidades, primero en relación a la bandera holandesa que lleva y que según el Gobierno holandés no tiene permiso para portar.

En segundo lugar se esclarecerá si el capitán del barco actuó correctamente al dar la orden de salvar a estas personas en el mar, a pesar de que la Guardia Costera italiana les pidió que no intervinieran porque se iban a encargar los guardacostas libios.

El rescate se produjo el pasado 21 de junio y la embarcación ha permanecido a la espera en alta mar, a veces con duras condiciones meteorológicas, pues Malta e Italia se negaban a hacerse cargo de la situación.

El nuevo Gobierno italiano, del Movimiento Cinco Estrellas y la ultraderechista Liga, rechaza acoger a los migrantes que sean salvados por las naves de las ONG, a las que acusa de fomentar la migración irregular con su presencia en aguas internacionales frente a Libia.

Italia sí que permitió en la noche del pasado lunes el desembarco en el puerto siciliano de Pozzallo (sur) de los 113 migrantes que se encontraban a bordo del mercante danés "Alexander Maersk" después de ser salvados por el Lifeline.

Etiquetas