Al menos seis muertos en un ataque contra el cuartel de la fuerza G5 Sahel en Mali

El cuartel general de la fuerza conjunta G5 Sahel en Mali fue objeto este viernes de un ataque armado en el que murieron al menos seis personas y una decena más resultaron heridas, informaron fuentes de seguridad locales.
Pocas horas después de que acabara en las mezquitas la oración del viernes, la más importante de la semana para los musulmanes, se produjeron varias fuertes explosiones en el cuartel, ubicado en el barrio administrativo de Sévaré, a las afueras de la ciudad de Mopti (en el centro del país).
A continuación se inició un tiroteo con armas automáticas que obligó a los habitantes del lugar a permanecer encerrados en sus casas durante varias horas a la espera de que concluya el enfrentamiento.
El grupo yihadista Nusrat al islam ual muslimín (Consejo de defensa del islam y los musulmanes -afiliado a Al Qaeda), reivindicó el ataque armado contra el cuartel general.
Este mismo viernes se registró otro ataque en Kidal, en el noroeste del país, en el que murió un "casco azul" de la Minusma.
Precisamente ayer la ONU extendió por un año más el mandato de la Minusma, que tiene más de 15.000 efectivos militares y policiales y es la misión de paz de Naciones Unidas con mayor tasa de mortalidad.
El G5 Sahel es una fuerza militar conjunta integrada por Mali, Níger, Mauritania, Burkina Faso y Chad que tiene como objetivo la lucha contra el terrorismo yihadista y que, tras atravesar una larga fase embrionaria, ha comenzado a incrementar su actividad en los últimos meses.
El yihadismo azota Mali con especial fuerza desde 2012, cuando se produjo un golpe de Estado en Bamako del que se aprovecharon grupos tuareg rebeldes, apoyados por células terroristas, para hacerse con el control del norte del país durante diez meses.
Los yihadistas fueron teóricamente expulsados en 2013 gracias a una intervención militar internacional encabezada por Francia, pero extensas áreas de Mali, sobre todo del norte y del centro, escapan al control estatal, de lo que se aprovechan los grupos terroristas.
