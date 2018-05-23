14 sacerdotes de la cofradía 'La Familia' localizada en la ciudad chilena de Rancagua, han sido suspendidos por presuntos delitos de abuso sexual difundidos a través de un reportaje de Canal 13, cadena de transmisión chilena. A pesar de haberse tomado medidas 'pastorales' y 'judiciales', no se dispone, de momento, de antecedentes que aleguen que las acciones de los sacerdotes suspendidos por la diócesis de Chile constituyan un delito. Desde la entidad afirman que pondrán a disposición de la Fiscalía de Santa Cruz toda la posible información relevante en el caso.
Luis Rubio, sacerdote de la comuna de Paredones, admitió los abusos sexuales a menores que había cometido después de que esta información se incluyera en el reportaje televisivo. En este mismo vídeo, Elisa Fernández, ex coordinadora de pastoral juvenil, denunció que los presbíteros que conforman 'La Familia' han cometido abusos sexuales contra menores de edad en los últimos años.
La decisión de la diócesis de Rancagua se dio a conocer horas después de que Santiago Silva, presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal, reiterara su perdón a la ciudadanía por todos los abusos sexuales cometidos por el sacerdote Fernando Karadima. 34 obispos chilenos fueron citados en el Vaticano por el Papa Francisco con el objetivo de tratar y cuestionar el silencio de la Iglesia del sur de América ante los abusos cometidos por Karadima. En este encuentro, los sacerdotes reconocieron sus errores y pusieron sus cargos a disposición del Papa Francisco, quien evaluará esta situación en las próximas semanas. De momento y hasta que se conozca la decisión del Papa, los sacerdotes mantienen sus plenas funciones.
