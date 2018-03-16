La Academia de Hollywood ha abierto una investigación sobre su presidente, John Bailey, después de recibir el pasado miércoles tres acusaciones de acoso sexual, informó este viernes el medio especializado Variety.

Bailey, que tiene 75 años y es director de fotografía de profesión, fue elegido presidente de la Academia de Hollywood el pasado 8 de agosto y sucedió en el cargo a Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

Según el medio especializado The Hollywood Reporter, el secretario de la Academia, David Rubin, se encuentra al frente de una subcomisión que está revisando las acusaciones contra Bailey.

A raíz de los numerosos escándalos sexuales que se han desvelado en Hollywood y que han impulsado los movimientos #MeToo" (Yo también) y "Time's Up" (Se acabó el tiempo), la Academia decidió el pasado octubre la expulsión de la institución de Harvey Weinstein, el poderoso productor cinematográfico que está acusado de agresión sexual por decenas de mujeres.

Además, la Academia, que organiza cada año los Oscar, adoptó en enero un nuevo código de conducta acerca del acoso sexual y los comportamientos inapropiados en el lugar de trabajo.

La trayectoria de John Bailey como director de fotografía incluye, entre otras, las cintas Ordinary People (1980), Groundhog Day (1993) y As Good As It Gets (1997).