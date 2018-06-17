Público
Afganistán Al menos 14 muertos en un atentado suicida en Afganistán el último día del alto el fuego talibán

El ataque se produce en el último día del alto el fuego decretado por los talibanes con motivo del Aíd al Fitr o festividad del final del Ramadán. Ayer Estado Islámico reivindicó otro atentado perpetrado contra un grupo de talibanes y civiles que se reunían para celebrar el alto el fuego.

afganistan-atentado

Oficiales de seguridad afganos inspeccionan el lugar donde ayer tenía lugar otro atentado, reivindicado por el EI. / EFE

Al menos 14 personas han muerto y otras 45 han resultado heridas este domingo en un atentado suicida perpetrado en el centro de la ciudad de Jalalabad, capital de la provincia de Nangarhar, en el este de Afganistán, según informa una fuente oficial.

El atentado, que se produce en el último día del alto el fuego decretado por los talibanes con motivo del Aíd al Fitr o festividad del final del Ramadán, ha tenido lugar a primera hora de la tarde (local).

El portavoz del gobernador provincial, Attaullah Khogyanai, ha confirmado que se trata de un ataque suicida, aunque no ha ofrecido más detalles.

Un atentado suicida ocurrido el sábado a unos 15 kilómetros de Jalalabad y reivindicado por el grupo yihadista Estado Islámico causó 25 muertos y 54 heridos en el lugar donde estaban reunidos un grupo de talibanes y civiles para celebrar el alto el fuego.

El presidente de Afganistán, Ashraf Ghani, declaraba este sábado un alto el fuego unilateral e indefinido con los talibanes en nombre de su gobierno, y abría la posibilidad de una amnistía por la que los talibanes merecedores de la misma podrían recibir "las mismas asistencias y beneficios que el resto de los civiles".

El presidente anunció además la liberación de 46 presos talibanes con motivo de la festividad del Eid al Fitr, que marca el final del Ramadán.

Gani anunciaba la semana pasada el alto el fuego unilateral después de que unos 2.000 ulemas sacasen una fatua en la que declaraban "ilegítimo" el conflicto.
Dos días más tarde, los talibanes anunciaron una tregua de tres días con motivo de la festividad del Aíd al Fitr, que expirará esta medianoche.

