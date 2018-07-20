Dos días después de que su madre le llevase al hospital para que una mujer le practicara la mutilación genital, una niña somalí de 10 años ha muerto a causa de una hemorragia.
La muerte de Deeqa Dahir Nuur es la primera confirmada desde hace varios años en un país donde se suele reconocer las complicaciones del procedimiento, según ha informado el diario británico The Guardian. Sin embargo, Somalia es el país con la tasa más alta de mujeres sometidas a la ablación del clítoris: el 98% de las mujeres de entre 15 y 49 años han sido sometidas a este ritual.
Hawa Aden Mohamed, directora del centro de educación para paz y desarrollo Galkayo, afirma que "se sospecha que la mujer que le practicó la ablación le cortó una vena importante durante la operación". Según la directora del centro, "la mujer que le practicó la mutilación no ha sido detenida pero incluso si lo fuera, no existen leyes para castigarla por este acto. Esto es uno de los tantos casos que pasan cada día en Somalia".
La Constitución de Somalia prohíbe la mutilación genital femenina, pero no existe ninguna legislación que castigue a quienes la llevan a cabo. De hecho, los esfuerzos para hacer leyes han sido bloqueados por los parlamentarios que temen perder los votos de una parte de la comunidad musulmana que apoyan a ese ritual y lo ve como "parte de las tradiciones".
Por desgracia Somalia no es un caso único. Este ritual se practica en otros países de África --al menos 27-- y Asia, generando más de 200 millones de víctimas en todo el mundo.
La práctica, que se lleva generalmente a cabo por "cortadores" tradicionales que usan cuchillos y cuchillas sin esterilizar, suele conllevar serios problemas de salud.
