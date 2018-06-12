Público
Naufragio en el Mediterráneo Al menos 12 muertos tras el naufragio de una patera frente a las costas de Libia

El barco de rescate de la ONG alemana Sea Watch, el único que queda en la zona, ha puesto a salvo a 41 personas. Actualmente se encuentra a la espera de que se le asigne un puerto seguro en el que desembarcar a los rescatados

Rescate de una embarcación de migrantes en aguas del Mediterráneo central.- REUTERS

Un total de 41 personas han sido rescatados y al menos otras 12 han perdieron la vida en un nuevo naufragio de una patera en aguas del Mediterráneo, a 20 millas de la costa libia, según ha informado la ONG alemana Sea Watch, encargada del rescate, a través de su cuenta en redes sociales.

Según esta ONG, el buque "Trenton" de la Marina de Estados Unidos localizó una embarcación de goma y alertó por radio al barco humanitario de esa organización que ahora se dirige hacia la zona.

La ONG alemana señaló en un mensaje en sus redes sociales que "esto es lo que ocurre cuando no hay suficientes efectivos de rescate". Por el momento se desconoce cuántas personas iban en la embarcación hundida.

El de Sea Watch es el único barco de rescate que navega actualmente en esta zona del Mediterráneo, después de que el Aquarius, gestionado por Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) y SOS Mediterranée, tuviera que poner rumbo a Valencia (España) con 629 personas a bordo tras ser rechazado por las autoridades de Italia y Malta.

Pide un puerto seguro

El barco, con bandera holandesa, espera cerca de la costa libia que algún país ofrezca un puerto seguro para trasladar a los 41 rescatados ."Nadie nos ha contactado para ofrecernos un puerto seguro. Llevamos dos semanas en el mar vigilando las aguas y no nos esperábamos que Italia fuera a violar de esta manera las normas internacionales ni los derechos humanos", dijo el portavoz en Holanda de la ONG Ruben Neugebauer.

Según ha explicado, el Sea Watch 3, nombre del barco holandés que llevó a cabo el rescate, se encuentra en la misma situación que el Aquarius.

Según la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM) más de 30.300 migrantes llegaron a Europa a través del Mediterráneo desde inicios de 2018 y más de 700 murieron en sus aguas.

