Al menos 17 personas, de las que ocho eran menores de edad, han muerto este sábado en Caracas al producirse una estampida en una fiesta de fin de curso escolar tras estallar una bomba de gases lacrímogenos, según ha informado el ministro de Interior de Venezuela, Néstor Reverol.
Otras cinco personas resultaron heridas, una de ellas de gravedad, según precisó Reverol, en la fiesta, a la que asistían uno 500 invitados, la mayoría menores de edad.
"Tenemos hasta el momento siete detenidos, entre ellos dos menores de edad", dijo el ministro, que señaló que a uno de esos menores se le acusa de ser el "autor material del lanzamiento" de la bomba de gases.
Reverol informó de que el suceso se produjo durante la madrugada en el Club Social El Paraíso, en el oeste de Caracas, donde se celebraba una fiesta escolar de varias instituciones educativas.
"Una de las personas involucradas en la riña lanzó o activó un artificio lacrimógeno que originó la estampida de más de 500 personas que se encontraban en el club social (...) ocasionando esta grave acción el fallecimiento de 17 personas", dijo Reverol.
El ministro adelantó que entre los detenidos también se encuentra la persona encargada del club social - que fue clausurado- "ya que la ley para el desarme y control de armas y municiones establece muy claro las medidas (...) para evitar el ingreso de armas de fuego y municiones en establecimientos".
