Al menos siete personas murieron hoy y veinte resultaron heridas durante el ataque que aún continúa a un edificio gubernamental en la ciudad de Jalalabad, en el este de Afganistán, informaron fuentes oficiales.
Siete personas, incluido uno de los atacantes, han muerto en el ataque contra la sede del departamento de aduanas, afirmó Attaullah Khogianai, el portavoz del Gobernador de la provincia de Nangarhar, de la que Jalalabad es la capital.
El asalto comenzó con la explosión de un coche bomba cerca del edificio de aduanas, al que los insurgentes armados entraron posteriormente, añadió Khogianai.
El portavoz de la Policía de la provincia de Nangarhar, Husain Mashriqiwal, precisó que el ataque comenzó hacia las 12.50 horas, y añadió que el número de asaltantes y su identidad todavía no están claros. Señaló que fueron enviadas tropas especiales a la zona para despejar el área, donde continúan los enfrentamientos.
"Por el momento, cuatro cadáveres y veinte heridos han sido trasladados al hospital provincial tras el ataque de hoy en Jalalabad", dijo el portavoz del Directorio de Salud Pública, Enamullah Miakhil.
Los centros de registro de votantes, en el punto de mira
En las últimas semanas, varios ataques insurgentes han matado a decenas de personas en Afganistán.
En menos de un mes, 86 ciudadanos han muerto y 185 han resultado heridos en diferentes ataques a centros de registro de votantes en Afganistán desde que comenzó el proceso de inscripción el 14 de abril para las elecciones parlamentarias, según la Misión de Naciones Unidas para Afganistán (UNAMA).
Desde el fin de la misión de combate de la OTAN en enero de 2015, el Gobierno de Kabul ha ido perdiendo terreno ante los talibanes hasta controlar apenas un 56% del país, según el inspector especial general para la Reconstrucción de Afganistán (SIGAR) del Congreso de Estados Unidos.
