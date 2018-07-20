Público
Público

Lübeck Al menos ocho heridos en un ataque de un hombre armado con un cuchillo en Alemania

Unos agentes policiales que se encontraban en la zona procedieron a detener poco después al agresor al que lograron reducir un grupo de pasajeros.

Publicidad
Media: 3.67
Votos: 3
20/07/2018.- Efectivos de equipos de emergencia trabajan en el lugar donde doce personas resultaron heridas, dos de ellas de gravedad, en un ataque cometido por un hombre armado con un cuchillo en un autobús urbano, en la ciudad alemana de Lübeck, el 20 d

Efectivos de equipos de emergencia trabajan en el lugar donde ocho personas resultaron heridas en un ataque cometido por un hombre armado con un cuchillo en un autobús urbano, en Lübeck. EFE/Felix Koenig

Un total de ocho personas resultaron heridas, una de ellas de gravedad, al atacar un hombre armado con un objeto punzante a los pasajeros de un autobús que transitaba por la ciudad alemana de Lübeck (norte), informaron este viernes fuentes policiales.

El presunto agresor, que fue detenido poco después por una patrulla policial, es un hombre de unos 30 años, según informaciones coincidentes de la televisión pública regional NDR y el canal informativo NTV.

Las fuentes policiales indicaron que la identidad del atacante está siendo comprobada aún, así como que había sido detenido, mientras se investiga el contenido de una mochila abandonada que quedó en el autobús.

Según informaciones de testigos presenciales recogidos por NTV, el ataque se produjo cuando el autobús estaba lleno a rebosar de pasajeros que se dirigían a la localidad vecina de Travemünde.

El conductor del vehículo abrió rápidamente las puertas en cuanto se produjo la agresión para dejar que los pasajeros se pusieran a salvo.

Unos agentes policiales que se encontraban en la zona procedieron a detener poco después al agresor, de origen iraní, al que lograron reducir un grupo de pasajeros.

La Policía de la ciudad ha informado que desarrolla un fuerte operativo en la zona donde ocurrió el ataque, así como de que éste no había provocado muertos, contrariamente a lo que informaron inicialmente algunos medios locales, que asimismo habían hablado de doce heridos, dos de ellos graves.

Etiquetas