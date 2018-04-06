El alcalde de Nova Resende, Celson José de Oliveira, del Partido de los Trabajadores, fue encontrado muerto el pasado martes en la ciudad del estado de Minas Gerais.
Según la Policía Militar, el alcalde, de 39 años, fue hallado ahorcado dentro del edificio de la radio comunitaria Onda Minas por un amigo del fallecido, que había sido ex teniente de alcalde de la localidad.
Oliveira hacía un programa diario en la radio comunitaria a primera hora de la mañana. El cuerpo del alcalde fue encontrado por un amigo, quien en su día fue teniente de alcalde.
El regidor de Nova Resende, un municipio de casi 17.000 habitantes que vive del café y del textil, estaba casado y era padre de dos hijos.
En 2012, Oliveira fue elegido alcalde, puesto que revalidó cuatro años más tarde con el 63,16%. Se presentó bajo las siglas del PT, el partido izquierdista de los expresidentes Lula da Silva y Dilma Rousseff.
El alcalde en funciones, José Roberto Rodrigues, decretó tres días de luto oficial y declaró día festivo el pasado martes, cuando fue hallado muerto Oliveira.
