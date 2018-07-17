Residentes de un pueblo de la provincia indonesia de Papúa Occidental mataron a 292 cocodrilos en un criadero para vengar la muerte de un vecino atacado por uno de los reptiles, informaron este lunes fuentes oficiales.
La víctima, de 48 años, cayó en una charca con cocodrilos el viernes mientras cortaba hierba para el ganado en el municipio Sorong.
Al día siguiente, los vecinos fueron a la granja de cocodrilos y mataron a todos los que encontraron "con objetos afilados, martillos, bloques de madera y palas", dijo el jefe de agencia provincial de conservación, Basar Manullang, en un comunicado.
Los reptiles medían entre diez centímetros y dos metros de largo, y los agresores se llevaron los cuerpos de dos de los más pequeños.
El criadero cuenta con las licencias en regla como refugio para cocodrilos, una especie protegida en Indonesia, según Manullang.
Indonesia es uno de los países con mayor biodiversidad del planeta y cuenta con cientos de especies amenazadas por el desarrollo industrial y agrícola incluidos el orangután o el rinoceronte de Sumatra y Java.
