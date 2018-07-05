La Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos de México (CNDH) presentará este próximo viernes ante la ONU —en concreto ante el comité de la Convención sobre la Eliminación de Todas las Formas de Discriminación contra la Mujer de las Naciones Unidas (Cedaw, por sus siglas en inglés)— su informe anual sobre la violencia contra las mujeres en el país.
Los datos son poco esperanzadores: tan solo durante el mes de enero de 2018 fueron asesinadas 272 mujeres, un negro promedio de nueve al día. El informe de CNDH asegura que de acuerdo a las cifras oficiales, desde 2015 se han registardo más de 6.500 feminicidios. Algunas organizaciones feministas elevan esa cifra hasta casi los 9.000 asesinatos, informa el diario mexicano La Jornada.
El informe de la CNDH concluye que el Estado mexicano no ha hecho lo suficiente para detener la violencia de género y la discriminación hacia las mujeres. La CNDH "observa con preocupación la existencia de un alto grado de violencia" contra las mujeres. Esa preocupación se concreta en cifras: el 66% de las mujeres mexicanas mayores de 15 años ha sufrido al menos un episodio de violencia y otro 64% ha sido víctima de agresiones físicas y sexuales por parte de su pareja y han sufrido consecuencias emocionales: el 8% ha pensado suicidarse y más de un 3% lo ha intentado.
Las organizaciones feministas alertan, además, de que México "presenta graves retrocesos en la protección y garantía de los derechos de las mujeres". Denuncian "la impunidad permanente" con el agravante de que el crimen organizado y la militarización han incrementado la violencia contra las mujeres, en especial la tortura sexual.
Otro grave problema desaparición de niñas y mujeres. Los datos oficiales indican que entre enero de 2014 y junio de 2016 se denunció la desaparición de 10.157 mujeres en 12 estados, la mayoría menores de edad.
