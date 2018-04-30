La ministra de Interior británica, Amber Rudd, presentó hoy su dimisión tras varios días de polémica en el Reino Unido sobre el establecimiento de cuotas anuales para deportar a inmigrantes ilegales.
Este domingo el diario The Guardian ha publicado una carta en la que Rudd informaba a la primera ministra, Theresa May, de su intención de deportar un 10 por ciento más de inmigrantes ilegales "en los próximos años", un objetivo "ambicioso pero alcanzable".
En la tarde del domingo Rudd telefoneó a May para informarle de su decisión de renunciar al cargo tras las críticas y peticiones de dimisión de la oposición.
Un portavoz del 10 de Downing Street citado por la BBC ha confirmado que "la primera ministra ha aceptado esta noche la dimisión de la ministra del Interior".
La polémica estalló hace dos semanas por el maltrato institucional a los inmigrantes afrocaribeños que llegaron al país tras la Segunda Guerra Mundial para cubrir la demanda laboral del país y a los que las sucesivas normas migratorias han ido castigando hasta prácticamente no reconocerles ningún derecho.
Conocidos como la generación 'Windrush', llegaron a Reino Unido entre 1948 y 1973 procedentes de las colonias británicas en el Caribe para trabajar. El Gobierno ya se ha disculpado por su situación y ha prometido compensaciones.
La gota que ha colmado el vaso ha sido la publicación de la carta en The Guardian poco después de que Rudd asegurara que no había cuotas ni objetivos de deportación.
La cuestión, denuncia la portavoz laborista de Interior, Diane Abbott, es si mintió al Parlamento cuando dijo que no existían estas cuotas. "Amber Rudd conocía los objetivos que dijo que no existían. Es el momento de que Rudd se vaya", ha afirmado. El conocido como Código Ministerial obliga a dimitir a cualquier ministro que mienta al Parlamento.
