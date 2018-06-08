Anthony Bourdain, popular chef de la televisión de EEUU, se suicida

El popular chef estadounidense Anthony Bourdain, de 61 años, se suicidó hoy en París, informó la cadena televisiva CNN para la que trabajaba.
"Es con extraordinaria tristeza que podemos confirmar la muerte de nuestro amigo y colega Anthony Bourdain", indicó la CNN en un comunicado, en el que confirmó que la causa de la muerte fue un suicidio.
Bourdain estaba en Francia trabajando en un próximo programa de la CNN y su amigo Eric Ripert, chef francés, lo encontró sin conocimiento en su habitación de hotel. Bourdain era también pareja sentimental de la actriz Asia Argento.
Después de una intensa trayectoria como cocinero en diversos restaurantes en Nueva York, entre ellos Brasserie Les Halles en Manhattan, Bourdain escribió sus memorias Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly (Confidencias de cocina: aventuras en el vientre culinario) y comenzó su exitosa carrera televisiva.
En 2005, su programa No Reservations comenzó a emitirse en el canal de viajes Travel Channel, con el rápidamente se hizo muy popular, en viajes por todo el mundo descubriendo nuevos platos y bebidas y con el que ganó dos premios Emmy.
En 2012 amplío su audiencia al pasar a la CNN con su nuevo programa de televisión Parts Unknown, en el que llegó a entrevistar al presidente estadounidense, Barack Obama, durante su visita a Vietnam.
El chef recibió en 2013 el premio Peabody por "expandir nuestro paladar y horizontes en igual medida". Recientemente, había estado en Asturias, rodando un episodio con su amigo, el cocinero español José Andrés.
