Público
Público

Aquarius Más del 90% de la Eurocámara se ausenta durante el debate sobre el Aquarius

En la apertura de la sesión plenaria, celebrada el pasado lunes, se aprobó con 212 votos incluir un punto de debate extraordinario para abordar la situación en el Mediterráneo.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Más del 90% de la Eurocámara se ausenta durante el debate sobre el Aquarius. ANA MIRANDA

Más del 90% de la Eurocámara se ausenta durante el debate sobre el Aquarius. ANA MIRANDA

70 son los eurodiputados que han estado presentes en el debate “Emergencias humanitarias en el Mediterráneo y solidaridad en la UE” que se ha celebrado este miércoles durante el pleno del Parlamento Europeo que tiene lugar en Estrasburgo. 70 de 751, ni un 10% de la cámara.

Un punto de debate extraordinario incluido a petición del líder de Los Verdes, Philippe Lamberts y que salió adelante gracias al apoyo del grupo socialista, con 212 votos a favor y 62 en contra.

El reciente caso del barco Aquarius de la ONG SOS Mediterranée y de Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) y otras dos naves italianas, que transportan 630 inmigrantes procedentes de Libia, ha sido el principal suceso a debatir durante el pleno. Los ataques al ministro de Interior Italiano, Matteo Salvini, que prohibió la entrada argumentando que Italia “no asumirá ni a un solo inmigrante más”, han provocado la indignación de los eurodiputados italianos del Movimento 5 Estrellas y de Liga Norte, la coalición que ha hecho posible este nuevo gobierno.

El destino de las embarcaciones, que actualmente se encuentran en dirección a Valencia, y la gran cantidad de migración forzosa que reciben países como Italia, Grecia, Malta o España, ha pasado, sin embargo, desapercibido en el Parlamento Europeo, cuya política migratoria ha sido duramente criticada por muchos de los eurodiputados presentes, en su mayoría españoles e italianos.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas