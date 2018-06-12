Público
Público

Aquarius Francia descarta acoger al Aquarius y deja claro que debería haber ido a Italia o a Malta

El secretario de Estado de Asuntos Europeos, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, rechaza la propuesta de los nacionalistas de Córcega para que los barcos de migrantes, que desembarcarán en España, arribasen a un puerto de la isla francesa por "inseguro".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los 629 Los 629 migrantes del Aquarius, en alta mar. / ÓSCAR CORRAL (EFE)migrantes del Aquarius. / ÓSCAR CORRAL (EFE)

Los 629 migrantes del Aquarius, en alta mar. / ÓSCAR CORRAL (EFE)

El secretario de Estado francés de Asuntos Europeos, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, descartó hoy la hipótesis de que su país acogiera el Aquarius y dijo que si España no hubiera propuesto Valencia como destino, este navío repleto de inmigrantes debería haber desembarcado en Italia o en Malta.

En una entrevista a la emisora Sud Radio, Lemoyne descalificó la sugerencia de los responsables nacionalistas corsos al frente de las instituciones regionales, Gilles Simeoni y Jean-Guy Talamoni, para que el Aquarius fuera a un puerto de la isla ya que para llegar a Valencia harán falta varios días de travesía.

En primer lugar, señaló que Simeoni y Talamoni se han avanzado sin tener las responsabilidades, pero sobre todo insistió en que "el derecho internacional dice que hay que ir al puerto más seguro, al más próximo. Córcega no es el puerto más seguro, más próximo".

Añadió que, o bien el barco puede llegar hasta España, o bien "hay que encontrarle el puerto más próximo y más seguro. Y eso se juega entre Italia y Malta".

Sobre la cuestión de las llegadas de inmigrantes por el Mediterráneo, el secretario de Estado insistió en que "Francia no está inerte", que asume "más que su parte" y que se centra en "tratar los problemas de raíz", lo que pasa por "ayudar a los refugiados y al desarrollo económico" en los países de origen.

Recordó que su país debe acoger en tres años a 10.000 demandantes de asilo desde los puntos de gestión que se han establecido en países de tránsito en África, en particular en Níger, "para evitarles esa travesía de la muerte".

También señaló que Francia participa en el dispositivo europeo Frontex y que este asunto "debe gestionarse de forma europea, con verdaderas respuestas y una gestión que vaya lo más posible" al origen del problema.

Etiquetas