Un organismo de control de Derechos Humanos de Naciones Unidas ha llamado este lunes a Arabia Saudí a poner fin a las prácticas discriminatorias contra las mujeres, incluido su sistema omnipresente de tutela masculina, y darles pleno acceso a la justicia.
Los expertos han aprobado las recientes decisiones para permitir que las mujeres pongan en marcha sus propios negocios y levantar una prohibición para que las mujeres puedan conducir vehículos, fijado para junio.
Arabia Saudí sigue siendo uno de los países más restrictivos del mundo para las mujeres. En el país no hay mujeres ministras y conserva un sistema de tutela que obliga que las mujeres necesiten la aprobación de un pariente masculino para tomar decisiones importantes.
El Comité de Naciones Unidas para la Eliminación de la Discriminación contra la Mujer (CEDAW, según sus siglas en inglés) ha instado al Gobierno saudí a "abolir las prácticas de tutela masculina". Debe hacer cumplir una orden reciente que permitirá a todas las mujeres obtener un pasaporte, viajar o estudiar en el extranjero, elegir su residencia y acceder a atención médica "sin tener que buscar el consentimiento de su tutor".
"Pedimos la abolición del sistema, porque a pesar de que dijeron que habían aprobado una ley, nos dimos cuenta de que en la práctica el sistema continúa", ha señalado Hilary Gbedemah, miembro del organismo.
Una delegación saudí aseguró al organismo el mes pasado que había implementado leyes adaptadas a las tradiciones y los valores religiosos que permitieron una mayor independencia a las mujeres, ya que desempeñaban un papel cada vez más económico.
Sin embargo, los expertos han señalado que Arabia Saudí debería implementar una estrategia integral para "eliminar actitudes patriarcales y los estereotipos que discriminan a las mujeres".
