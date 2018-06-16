Arde por segunda vez en cuatro años la mítica Escuela de Arte de Glasgow

Un enorme incendio ha destruido esta pasada noche por segunda vez en cuatro años una de las joyas arquitectónicas de Glasgow, el edificio Mackintosh de la Escuela de Arte de la gran ciudad escocesa.
El incendio ha necesitado de la intervención de más de 120 bomberos que han intentado repeler las llamas, cuyo epicentro se situaba en el edificio ─levantado en 1909─ y acabaron por extenderse a un club nocturno y a una sala de conciertos sin que se tenga constancia de víctimas.
Las causas del suceso están bajo investigación, a la espera de completar las tareas de extinción. "Ha sido un incidente enormemente complejo y dificilísimo de abarcar, pero la respuesta y la profesionalidad de nuestros bomberos ha sido excepcional", ha declarado el jefe adjunto del servicio de Rescate y Bomberos de Glasgow, Iain Bushell, en comentarios recogidos por el rotativo escocés Herald en su edición digital.
El edificio estaba cerrado al público mientras ultimaba la reconstrucción del incendio de mayo de 2014, y tenía previsto abrir sus puertas el año que viene.
El edificio es obra de Charles Rennie Mackintosh, uno de los nombres más destacados de la historia de la arquitectura escocesa, y es considerado uno de los abanderados del diseño arquitectónico del siglo XX en Europa.
