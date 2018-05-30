Público
Público

Arkadi Babchenko Un periodista ruso reaparece en Kiev tras ser dado por muerto en un atentado

"Aún sigo vivo, se han quedado con las ganas", dijo Arkadi Babchenko, que admitió que cooperó en los últimos dos meses con el Servicio de Seguridad de Ucrania para evitar un atentado de los servicios secretos rusos contra su vida

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía de archivo que muestra al periodista opositor ruso Arkady Babchenko. REUTERS

El periodista opositor ruso Arkady Babchenko durante la rueda de prensa. REUTERS

El periodista opositor ruso Arkadi Babchenko, al que se daba por muerto desde anoche, reapareció este miércoles en una rueda de prensa en Kiev y habló a los periodistas.

"Aún sigo vivo, se han quedado con las ganas", dijo el periodista, que admitió que cooperó en los últimos dos meses con el Servicio de Seguridad de Ucrania (SBU, en sus siglas en ucraniano), en una operación para evitar un atentado de los servicios secretos rusos contra su vida.

Babchenko ha agradecido la protección de las fuerzas de seguridad ucranianas. "Quiero pedir perdón por lo que han sentido. Yo he tenido que enterrar a mis amigos y colegas muchas veces", ha asegurado el periodista desde la sede del SBU en la capital ucraniana.

"Me gustaría informarles de que hace unas tres horas hemos detenido al organizador de este crimen en Kiev", ha desvelado Vasil Hritsak, jefe del SBU, precisando que la investigación sigue su curso y se están llevando a cabo registros en distintas partes, informa la agencia Interfax Ucrania.

Las propias autoridades ucranianas habían informado el martes de que el periodista ruso Babchenko había sido asesinado en Kiev tras salir de su casa. Babchenko huyó de Rusia en febrero de 2017, después de que él y su familia recibieran amenazas.

Tras conocer que Babchenko sigue vivo y que no ha sido asesinado, el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores ruso ha asegurado que todo lo sucedido en las últimas horas ha sido una maniobra de las autoridades de Ucrania con fines propagandísticos, según informa la agencia Sputnik.

Etiquetas