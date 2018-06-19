Público
XXXTentacion Asesinado Jimmy Wopo, segundo rapero que muere tiroteado en EEUU en 24 horas

Travon Smart estaba considerado una estrella en ascenso en la escena del rap de Pittsburgh.

Jimmy Wopo en una imagen de uno de sus videoclips.

El rapero Travon Smart, conocido artísticamente como Jimmy Wopo, ha sido asesinado en un tiroteo cerca de Pittsburgh. Es el segundo rapero que muere tiroteado en EEUU en menos de 24 horas. Unas horas antes fallecía en Florida Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, conocido como XXXTentacion, tras recibir también varios disparos.

Wopo murió tras un doble tiroteo, del que no han trascendido más detalles. Su manager, Taylor Maglin, ha escrito en Facebook: "Perdí a mi hermano hoy y es el peor sentimiento del mundo. Estaba destinado a la grandeza y quería lo mejor para sus amigos, familia y comunidad".

Wopo, de 21 años, estaba considerado una estrella en ascenso en la escena del rap de Pittsburgh. Su videoclip de 2016 de Elm Street ha cosechado más de seis millones de visitas en YouTube.

XXXTentacion, de 20 años, murió al recibir varios disparos cuando salía de un concesionario en Deerfield Beach, a unos 64 kilómetros al norte de Miami. Según las fuerzas de seguridad, dos hombres abandonaron la escena en un todoterreno después de que uno de ellos abriera fuego contra la víctima.

XXXTentacion nació y se crió en Plantation, Florida. Según los informes de los medios, había pasado tiempo en la cárcel y en centros de detención juvenil y estaba a la espera de juicio por violencia machista contra su novia embarazada.

