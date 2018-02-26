Asesinan a una candidata a diputada local del PRI en México

La precandidata a diputada local del PRI y funcionaria del gobierno del estado mexicano de Guerrero, Dulce María Rebaja Pedro ha sido asesinada junto a dos familiares en las inmediaciones de la ciudad de Chilapa.
La funcionaria era la directora de Investigación y Evaluación de la Secretaría de Asuntos Indígenas y Comunidades Afromexicanas del gobierno del estado de Guerrero (SAICA) y en su último acto juró el cargo como coordinadora del PRI en el municipio de Chilapa y la comunidad de Atzacoaloya, de donde era originaria.
Además, Rebaja Pedro fue precandidata a diputada por el distrito 25 local, que finalmente fue asignado a la diputada Alicia Zamora Villalva.
Según informes oficiales, esta mañana se se hallaron dos cuerpos con múltiples impactos de arma de fuego sobre una camioneta abandonada en la carretera que conecta Chilapa con el poblado de Atzacoaloya.
Las víctimas fueron identificadas como la dirigente priista en la zona y funcionaria del gobierno de Guerrero, Dulce María Rebaja Pedro y Crescencio Rebaja Bello, su primo, conocido por impulsar un proyecto de universidad indígena en Chilapa que ha sido rechazado por autoridades estatales.
En el coche donde fueron encontradas las víctimas también hallaron el cuerpo del padre de Crescencio Rebaja, el profesor Francisco Rebaja Juanico.
Asimismo, sigue desaparecida la esposa de Francisco Rebaja, María del Refugio Bello García, madre de Crescencio y tía de Dulce María.
Este crimen contra priistas ocurre a cuatro días de la ejecución de Antonia Jaimes Moctezuma, precandidata del PRD a una diputación local por Chilapa, asesinada en el interior de su restaurante por dos personas que lograron escapar en una motoneta.
