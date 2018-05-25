La reportera mexicana Alicia Díaz González fue encontrada el jueves muerta en su domicilio de la ciudad de Monterrey, norteño estado de Nuevo León, al parecer víctima de un asesinato, informó el periódico El Financiero, medio para el que trabajaba la periodista.
De confirmarse que se trató de un asesinato, Díaz sería la quinta periodista asesinada en lo que va de año en México, país que cerró 2017 con 12 informadores asesinados, siendo el país más peligroso del mundo para periodistas junto con Siria.
Según informaron medios locales, el cuerpo de la mujer, de 52 años, fue encontrado por su hijo con golpes en el domicilio de la reportera.
De acuerdo con la organización Artículo 19, durante el mandato del presidente Enrique Peña Nieto, iniciado en 2012, 42 periodistas han sido asesinatos y se han registrado cerca de 2.000 agresiones a reporteros.
Al menos 115 periodistas han sido asesinados desde el año 2000 en México, entre quejas de impunidad hacia los criminales y demandas hacia las autoridades para que aumenten la protección a los informadores.
