Una asesora de Trump se burla del estado de salud de John McCain, enfermo de cáncer

Una asesora de la Casa Blanca se ha burlado este viernes del estado de salud de John McCain, enfermo de cáncer, después de que el senador republicano se opusiera este miércoles a la confirmación de la candidata de Donald Trump para dirigir la CIA, Gina Haspel. "No importa, se está muriendo de todas formas", dijo durante una reunión en la Casa Blanca la asistente especial para el presidente Kelly Sadler, según informaron a The Hill fuentes conocedoras de lo ocurrido.

En la reunión participaban unos 25 funcionarios dedicados a las comunicaciones de la Casa Blanca y estaba dirigida por Raj Shah, "número dos" de la portavoz, Sarah Sanders. Según las fuentes con las que habló The Hill, el comentario de Sadler generó incomodidad entre los presentes. La Casa Blanca no negó los comentarios de Sadler pero dijo "respetar" a John McCain.

McCain, de 81 años, fue diagnosticado con un agresivo tipo de cáncer cerebral el año pasado y pese a los esfuerzos médicos, no mejora, por lo que él y su entorno se están preparando para su fallecimiento, informó la semana pasada The New York Times. Según el rotativo neoyorquino, el veterano senador no quiere a Trump en su funeral.

Este miércoles, McCain, que sigue siendo senador, anunció su oposición a la confirmación de la candidata de Trump a dirigir la CIA, Gina Haspel, por su "negativa a reconocer la inmoralidad de la tortura". "El papel de Haspel en la supervisión de la tortura por parte de EEUU. es inquietante. Su negativa a reconocer la inmoralidad de la tortura la descalifica. Creo que el Senado debe ejercer su deber (...) y rechazar esta nominación", dijo McCain en un comunicado.

Haspel enfrenta ahora un difícil proceso de confirmación en el Senado, puesto que los republicanos tienen una estrecha mayoría de 51 escaños frente a 49 demócratas, y algunos de sus senadores votarán en su contra por su papel en los interrogatorios.