El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha denunciado este domingo el "insensato" ataque químico ocurrido en la localidad siria de Duma, acusado al Ejército sirio de impedir una verificación del suceso, y por último señalado al presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, y a Irán por "apoyar al animal de Bashar al Assad", su homólogo sirio.
"Muchos muertos, incluyendo mujeres y niños, en un insensato ataque químico en Siria. El área de la atrocidad está cerrada y rodeada por el Ejército sirio, haciéndola completamente inaccesible para el mundo exterior", ha denunciado Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
"El presidente (Vladimir) Putin, Rusia e Irán son los responsables de apoyar a Al Assad 'El Animal'. Va a pagar un alto precio. Hay que abrir inmediatamente la zona para verificar y para que entre la ayuda médica. Esto es otro desastre humanitario sin razón alguna. ¡ENFERMO!", ha escrito.
Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 de abril de 2018
Trump también ha tenido duras palabras para su predecesor, Barack Obama. "Si el presidente Obama hubiera marcado la línea roja en la arena, ¡el desastre sirio habría terminado hace mucho tiempo! ¡Al Assad 'El Animal' habría sido historia!", ha escrito.
