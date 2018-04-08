Público
Ataque en Duma Trump responsabiliza a Putin e Irán del ataque en Duma por apoyar a Asad

Trump también ha tenido duras palabras en su cuenta de Twitter para para su predecesor, Barack Obama.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. / Reuters

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha denunciado este domingo el "insensato" ataque químico ocurrido en la localidad siria de Duma, acusado al Ejército sirio de impedir una verificación del suceso, y por último señalado al presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, y a Irán por "apoyar al animal de Bashar al Assad", su homólogo sirio.

"Muchos muertos, incluyendo mujeres y niños, en un insensato ataque químico en Siria. El área de la atrocidad está cerrada y rodeada por el Ejército sirio, haciéndola completamente inaccesible para el mundo exterior", ha denunciado Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

"El presidente (Vladimir) Putin, Rusia e Irán son los responsables de apoyar a Al Assad 'El Animal'. Va a pagar un alto precio. Hay que abrir inmediatamente la zona para verificar y para que entre la ayuda médica. Esto es otro desastre humanitario sin razón alguna. ¡ENFERMO!", ha escrito.


Trump también ha tenido duras palabras para su predecesor, Barack Obama. "Si el presidente Obama hubiera marcado la línea roja en la arena, ¡el desastre sirio habría terminado hace mucho tiempo! ¡Al Assad 'El Animal' habría sido historia!", ha escrito.

