Público
Público

Ataque en Maryland Al menos cinco muertos en un tiroteo en la redacción de un periódico en EEUU

Un periodista del 'Capital Gazette', el medio que ha sufrido el ataque, explicó al diario 'The Baltimore Sun' que "varias personas" han recibido impactos de bala.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Miembros de la Policía investigan el tiroteo en la redacción del periódico local de Maryland 'Capital Gazette'./REUTERS

Miembros de la Policía investigan el tiroteo en la redacción del periódico local de Maryland 'Capital Gazette'./REUTERS

Al menos 5 personas han muerto este jueves durante un tiroteo registrado en la redacción del periódico local Capital Gazette, en Annapolis (Maryland, EEUU), según ha informado un responsable del condado de Anne Arundel, Steven R. Schuh.

"Hay cinco muertos y sabemos que hay varias personas gravemente heridas", señalaron las autoridades durante una breve rueda de prensa celebrada a los pocos minutos del suceso.

El teniente Ryan Frashure, de la policía del Condado de Anne Arundel, donde se ubica la ciudad de Annapolis, dijo a la prensa que también hay varios heridos y que no se espera "un gran número de bajas".

Por su parte, un periodista del Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, explicó al diario The Baltimore Sun que "varias personas" habían recibido impactos de bala dentro del edificio.

Una persona se encuentra bajo custodia policial como principal sospechoso del tiroteo. " Está siendo interrogado por los detectives", dijo en declaraciones a la prensa el teniente Frashure.

La Oficina de Alcohol, Tabaco y Armas de Fuego de EEUU señaló en su cuenta de Twitter que su delegación en Baltimore, la ciudad más grande de Maryland, "está respondiendo" también al suceso.

Por su parte, el Departamento de Policía de Anne Arundel, el condado donde se encuentra Annapolis, confirmó que la situación del tiroteo está aún "activa".

El gobernador de Maryland, Larry Hogan, tuiteó que está "absolutamente devastado" después de conocer la "tragedia" en Annapolis.

"Por favor, presten atención a todas las advertencias y manténganse alejados del área. Estoy rezando por aquellos en la escena y por nuestra comunidad", apuntó Hogan.

La CNN aseguró, citando fuentes cercanas a la investigación, que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha sido informado del suceso.

Annapolis, la capital de Maryland, es una ciudad de unos 40.000 habitantes que está ubicada a 50 kilómetros al este de Washington.

Etiquetas