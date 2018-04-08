La policía alemana ha evitado este domingo un ataque con cuchillo de posible motivación islamista durante el medio maratón de Berlín, según informa el diario Die Welt.
El diario asegura que la policía detuvo a cuatro personas que planeaban atacar a cuchilladas a participantes de la carrera y a parte del público."Todavía estamos analizando lo que ocurrió, pero creemos que el peligro estaba cerca", dijo un portavoz de la Policía citado por el rotativo.
Die Welt recoge que los cuatro sospechosos estaban vinculados con Anis Amri, el hombre tunecino con vínculos militantes islámicos que mató a 12 personas en un atropello mortal en Berlín en diciembre de 2016 cuando robó un camión y lo lanzó contra los visitantes de un mercadillo navideño.
El principal sospechoso, asegura el diario, tenía dos cuchillos especialmente afilados para el ataque y era un conocido de Amri y había planeado apuñalar a espectadores y participantes en el medio maratón.
Medidas de seguridad
El ataque de Amri en Berlín en 2016 provocó que los diputados alemanes aprobaran medidas de seguridad más estrictas. Desde entonces, no se ha llevado a cabo ningún ataque militante islamista en Alemania.
Previamente, el ministro del Interior, Horst Seehofer, dijo que el gobierno haría todo lo posible para proteger a los ciudadanos, pero agregó: "Nuevamente hemos experimentado que ... la seguridad absoluta no es lamentablemente posible".
Seehofer estaba hablando en Münster, donde un hombre embistió con una furgoneta a un grupo de personas sentadas en la terraza de un restaurante el sábado, matando a dos de ellos antes de suicidarse. Las autoridades dijeron que el atacante era un ciudadano alemán de 48 años con problemas de salud mental y que no había indicios de una conexión militante islámica. (Información de Paul Carrel, traducida por la redacción de Reuters en Madrid)
