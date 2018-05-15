Público
Atentados de Barcelona Seis chechenos detenidos en Francia por su relación con los atentados de Barcelona

Los detenidos no tienen relación con el reciente atentado en las inmediaciones de la Ópera de París, sino con los atentados terroristas de Barcelona del pasado mes de agosto.

Ramblas de Barcelona tras el atentado de agosto / AFP

Al menos seis personas de la comunidad chechena han sido detenidas en Francia, presuntamente relacionados con los atentados de Cambils y Barcelona del pasado mes de agosto, según avanza este martes France Info, citando fuentes policiales.

 Estos arrestos no están relacionados con el ataque perpetrado el pasado 12 de mayo en la Ópera de París, en el que un joven ruso checheno acuchilló a varias personas, dejando dos muertos y varios heridos y que acabó abatido por la policía.

Tres personas del entorno de uno de los terroristas de Cataluña fueron interrogadas el pasado mes de febrero en Tarn y Le Gard. Un hombre de 32 años fue detenido en Albi por asociación con terroristas. Los otros dos sospechosos quedaron en libertad ante la falta de pruebas incriminatorias. Los ataques causaron la muerte de 16 personas cuando una furgoneta se abalanzó en Las Ramblas contra los peatones.

