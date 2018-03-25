Aterriza en Londres el primer vuelo sin escalas entre Reino Unido y Australia

El primer vuelo sin escalas programado entre el Reino Unido y Australia aterrizó este domingo en el aeropuerto londinense de Heathrow, según informó la aerolínea australiana Qantas, responsable del trayecto.
El avión completó su viaje de 14.498 kilómetros, desde la ciudad australiana de Perth hasta la capital británica, en poco más de 17 horas. La aerolínea ha utilizado para este viaje, la primera conexión sin escalas operada entre el viejo continente y Australia, un avión 787-9 Dreamliner, un aparato dos veces más eficiente que el Boeing 747.
Más de 200 pasajeros, acompañados de 16 agentes de personal, salieron de la ciudad de Perth, al oeste de Australia, a las 11.00 GMT del sábado y tomaron tierra hoy a las 05.02 GMT en el aeropuerto londinense de Heathrow. El vuelo de regreso a la capital del estado de Australia Occidental partirá hoy a las 13.15 GMT.
La nueva ruta es un 24 % más extensa que el servicio más largo que hasta el momento ofrecía el Reino Unido, el vuelo operado por la compañía Garuda Indonesia entre Heathrow y Yakarta, un recorrido sin escalas de 11.707 kilómetros.
El vuelo con Perth es alrededor de tres horas más rápido que las rutas que involucran parar en Oriente Medio para cambiar de avión o repostar.
Para minimizar las incomodidades de un viaje sin pausas tan largo, el 787-9 Dreamliner cuenta con una serie de características que mejoran la calidad del aire y reducen el ruido de la cabina.
El presidente ejecutivo de Qantas, Alan Joyce, opinó que la nueva ruta "cambia el juego" y recordó que los vuelos ofrecidos hasta ahora por la compañía entre Australia y el Reino Unido, conocidos como "la ruta canguro" duran cuatro días e implican siete escalas.
El Gobierno del estado de Australia Occidental confía en que este recorrido sin escalas con Europa incremente el número de turistas.
El anuncio de la inauguración de esta nueva ruta tuvo lugar a finales de 2016, después de que la compañía y el aeropuerto de Perth llegaran a un acuerdo para que este vuelo pudiera utilizar la terminal doméstica para facilitar el tránsito a otros destinos en Australia.
