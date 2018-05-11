Público
Australia Investigan el asesinato de cuatro menores y tres adultos en Australia

Se encontraron dos armas de fuego en la escena del crimen y el presunto autor de los hechos se ha suicidado.

El comisionado de policía Chris Dawson se dirige a los medios en Perth/Reuters

La policía de Australia investiga la muerte de siete personas, entre ellas cuatro menores, en una localidad rural del suroeste del país, informó este viernes ese cuerpo de seguridad.

Los agentes, que recibieron una llamada de emergencia alrededor de las 5.15 (hora local) ha confirmado que el presunto autor de los asesinatos se ha quitado la vida.

"Al parecer hay heridas de bala", dijo el jefe comisionado de la Policía del estado de Australia Occidental, Chris Dawson, al precisar que se encontraron dos armas de fuego en la escena del crimen y sin dar detalles de las identidades de las víctimas.

El oficial, que calificó de "tragedia" el suceso, indicó que los investigadores están tratando el caso como un suicidio-homicidio, según declaró en rueda de prensa en la ciudad de Perth, capital de Australia Occidental.

Las autoridades encontraron los cadáveres la mañana de este viernes en el interior y las proximidades de una vivienda ubicada en la ciudad Osmington, a unos 267 kilómetros del sur de Perth y cerca de la localidad turística de Margaret River. 

Los cuerpos de dos de los adultos han sido hallados en el exterior de la casa y los otros cinco en el interior, según fuentes policiales. 

