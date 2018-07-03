El Gobierno de Austria anunció este martes que "prepara medidas" para proteger su frontera hacia el sur, en respuesta a los planes acordados el lunes en la vecina Alemania para limitar la inmigración, informó la agencia austríaca APA.
Ante la perspectiva de que Berlín adoptará "medidas nacionales para luchar contra los flujos migratorios", la república alpina procederá de forma similar, indicaron en un comunicado el canciller federal de Austria, Sebastian Kurz, el vicecanciller, Heinz-Christian Strache, y el ministro del Interior, Herbert Kickl.
La coalición en el poder de Viena, formada por democristianos y ultranacionalistas, reacciona así al compromiso alcanzado ayer por la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, y su ministro de Interior, Horst Seehofer, tras arduas negociaciones.
Según precisó Seehofer, el pacto prevé un "nuevo régimen fronterizo" entre Alemania y Austria, que incluye la creación de "centros de tránsito" desde los que será posible rechazar el ingreso de solicitantes de asilo que hayan sido registrados ya en otros países de la Unión Europea (UE).
Para Viena, está claro que "el acuerdo entre (los gobernantes partidos germanos) Unión Cristianodemócrata (CDU, de Merkel) y Unión Socialdemócrata (CSU, de Seehofer) apunta a que Alemania adoptará medidas nacionales".
"Si este acuerdo se convierte en la posición del Gobierno alemán nos vemos ante la necesidad de actuar para evitar desventajas para Austria y su población", señala el comunicado.
"Por ello, el Gobierno federal está preparado sobre todo para adoptar medidas de protección de nuestras fronteras del sur", añade.
Al mismo tiempo, Viena dice esperar que Berlín esclarezca de forma "rápida" su posición (la adopción del plan germano requiere aún de la aprobación del Partido Socialdemócrata Alemán (SPD), socio de la coalición que lidera Merkel).
"Las discusiones alemanas muestran una vez más lo importante que es la protección común de las fronteras externas de la Unión Europea", subrayan el conservador Kurz y los ultranacionalistas Strache y Kickl.
Strache había advertido recientemente de un probable efecto dominó si Alemania decide rechazar inmigrantes en su frontera, enviándolos a otros miembros de la UE.
El endurecimiento de la política migratoria de la UE es uno de los puntos principales de la presidencia semestral del club comunitario que Austria asumió el pasado domingo, bajo el lema de "Una Europa que protege".
