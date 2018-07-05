Público
Bloqueo del Mediterráneo Austria y Alemania buscan un pacto con Italia para cerrar la ruta del Mediterráneo

Los ministros de Interior de los tres países se reunirán la próxima semana para estudiar un acuerdo después de que Berlín haya anunciado que no cerrará unilateralmente sus fronteras 

El canciller federal de Austria, Sebastian Kurz; el vicecanciller austriaco, Heinz-Christian Strache, y el ministro alemán de Interior, Horst Seehofer.- REUTERS

Los ministros de Interior de Alemania, Austria e Italia se reunirán la próxima semana en la ciudad de Innsbruck, capital del Tirol austríaco, para buscar un acuerdo que cierre la ruta del Mediterráneo a las personas migrantes.

Así lo han anunciado este jueves a la prensa en Viena el canciller federal de Austria, Sebastian Kurz, y el ministro alemán de Interior, Horst Seehofer, tras una reunión que dejó claro que Alemania no aplicará medidas unilaterales para rechazar en sus fronteras solicitantes de asilo que hayan sido registrados previamente en otros países.

