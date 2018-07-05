Los ministros de Interior de Alemania, Austria e Italia se reunirán la próxima semana en la ciudad de Innsbruck, capital del Tirol austríaco, para buscar un acuerdo que cierre la ruta del Mediterráneo a las personas migrantes.
Así lo han anunciado este jueves a la prensa en Viena el canciller federal de Austria, Sebastian Kurz, y el ministro alemán de Interior, Horst Seehofer, tras una reunión que dejó claro que Alemania no aplicará medidas unilaterales para rechazar en sus fronteras solicitantes de asilo que hayan sido registrados previamente en otros países.

