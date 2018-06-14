Público
Público

Las autoridades de Nueva York demandan a la Fundación Trump y piden su disolución

La demanda es fruto de una investigación de dos años y ha sido presentada ante la Corte Suprema  por la fiscal general del Estado, que encuentra indicios contra la organización benéfica por "conducta ilegal persistente" durante una década. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de los EEUU, Donald Trump./REUTERS

El presidente de los EEUU, Donald Trump./REUTERS

Las autoridades de Nueva York demandaron hoy a la Fundación Trump, a la que acusan de numerosas irregularidades, incluida una supuesta coordinación ilegal con la campaña electoral del ahora presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump.

La demanda es fruto de una investigación de dos años y busca la disolución de la fundación, así como inhabilitar a Trump y a varios de sus hijos para dirigir en Nueva York organizaciones sin ánimo de lucro.

"Según revela nuestra investigación, la Fundación Trump era poco más que una chequera para pagos del señor Trump y sus negocios a organizaciones benéficas, sin importar su fin o su legalidad", dijo en un comunicado la fiscal general del Estado, Barbara D. Underwood.

La Fiscalía ve en la Fundación un "patrón de conducta ilegal persistente", que se habría prolongado durante más de una década y que incluye una "amplia coordinación política ilegal" con la campaña presidencial de Trump.

Según la acusación, la organización recaudó más de 2,8 millones de dólares con el fin de influir en las elecciones de 2016 y bajo control de la dirección de la campaña del ahora presidente.

Además, Underwood acusa a Trump de haber utilizado su Fundación para pagar gastos legales, promocionar sus hoteles y otros negocios y para adquirir artículos personales.

La demanda, presentada ante el Tribunal Supremo del Estado en Manhattan, busca la disolución de la Fundación, la restitución de daños resultantes de las irregularidades y apartar a Trump de la dirección de organizaciones sin ánimo de lucro durante un periodo de diez años.

Además de Trump están acusados también como directores de la Fundación sus hijos Donald Jr., Ivanka y Eric, para quienes la Fiscalía pide una inhabilitación de un año en ese tipo de cargos.

Etiquetas