La Oficina de Derechos Humanos de la ONU reafirmó la validez de "la metodología y los hallazgos" del informe que hizo sobre el caso Ayotzinapa, en el que saca los colores al Gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto por "encubrir" las detenciones arbitrarias y torturas a 43 estudiantes en Ayotzinapa en 2014.
El informe, publicado el pasado 15 de marzo, concluyó que habían fuertes indicios que hacen pensar que "al menos 34 personas detenidas durante la primera etapa de la investigación sobre la desaparición de 43 estudiantes en Ayotzinapa en 2014 fueron torturadas y detenidas arbitrariamente". "Estas serias violaciones fueron a su vez inadecuadamente investigadas y encubiertas", señalaba la ONU.
En respuesta, el Gobierno mexicano entregó el pasado día 7 a la Oficina de Derechos Humanos un documento que contenía varias observaciones críticas a ese informe.
Las secretarías de Relaciones Exteriores y de Gobernación, así como la Fiscalía General, dijeron que al publicar su informe la ONU "se desatendió" del llamamiento que le había hecho el Gobierno mexicano en favor de una colaboración que permitiese atender por canales institucionales las preocupaciones que tenía.
Asimismo, las autoridades mexicanas han respondido que tras aplicar el Protocolo de Estambul, que permite comprobar la existencia de tortura, "los resultados no sustentaron fehacientemente la comisión de tales actos".
Agregaron que los hechos están aún bajo investigación judicial, por lo que las conclusiones del informe de la ONU "son prematuras".
Sin embargo, la Oficina de Derechos Humanos de la ONU dijo miércoles que su actuación se ciñe al mandato establecido en el acuerdo firmado en 2002 con el Estado mexicano, por el que creó una oficina para este país.
Asimismo, pidió a las autoridades mexicanas que implementen las recomendaciones de su informe "con el objetivo de esclarecer los hechos ocurridos, brindar reparación a las víctimas y garantizar la no repetición de estos trágicos eventos".
La Oficina también instó a México a concluir las investigaciones "dentro de un plazo razonable" y a identificar los responsables de las detenciones arbitrarias y de los actos de tortura.
En este sentido, la ONU aseguró que seguirá de cerca las investigaciones ya que "hasta la fecha nadie ha sido señalado como responsable" de esas graves violaciones de los derechos humanos.
Según la versión oficial del Gobierno mexicano, en la noche del 26 de septiembre de 2014 policías corruptos arrestaron en Iguala, en el sureño estado de Guerrero, a los 43 estudiantes y los entregaron a miembros del cártel Guerreros Unidos, que los asesinaron e incineraron sus restos en un vertedero de basura.
