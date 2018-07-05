El Parlamento Europeo (PE) ha tomado medidas para garantizar que todos los estudiantes que hacen prácticas en la institución reciban una compensación económica, informaron este miércoles distintos grupos europarlamentarios.
Desde el 2017, el Intergrupo Juvenil del PE ha defendido junto con otros 140 eurodiputados que las estancias de formación que se realicen en la Eurocámara sean retribuidas a través de su campaña "Unas Prácticas Justas".
"Hasta hoy, uno de cada cuatro aprendices en las oficinas de los eurodiputados del Parlamento Europeo recibe menos de 600 euros", informó en un comunicado el Intergrupo Juvenil del PE, que tildó la reforma como "una victoria en favor de los derechos de los estudiantes en prácticas".
Según las nuevas normas, los eurodiputados podrán ofrecer tres tipos de pasantías en Bruselas: unas prácticas para graduados universitarios por un período de seis meses, una estancia de formación por un período de uno a cinco meses y visitas de estudiantes por un período de hasta seis semanas.
Para los dos primeros casos, se proporcionará una retribución fija, mientras que para los visitantes no se prevé ninguna compensación económica.
En este contexto, el eurodiputado y copresidente del Intergrupo Juvenil, el socialdemócrata italiano Brando Benifei, declaró que seguirán trabajando para mejorar la situación de los jóvenes ya que "muchos están atrapados en una espiral de pasantías y otras formas de trabajo no regulares".
Los intergrupos del Parlamento Europeo no son órganos oficiales ni representan la opinión oficial de la Eurocámara, pero se usan como foros para intercambiar distintos puntos de vista y concienciar a la opinión pública.
