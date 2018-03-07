Público
Público

Elecciones Italia Berlusconi se erige en "garante" de la unión del centroderecha y apoyará a la Liga Norte

Los ultras padanos superan a Forza Italia y lideran el bloque conservador, que se impuso por casi cinco puntos al M5S

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Silvio Berlusconi. - REUTERS

Silvio Berlusconi, a la izquierda de Matteo Salvini. / REUTERS

El ex primer ministro italiano y líder de Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, dijo hoy que será el director y el garante de la unidad de la coalición de derechas, de la que su grupo forma parte y a la que considera vencedora de las elecciones generales del domingo. Es la primera vez desde la noche electoral en la Berlusconi se pronuncia y lo ha hecho a través de un vídeo.


Hasta ahora había guardado silencio, tras el varapalo que ha sufrido al perder el liderazgo de la derecha y ser sobrepasado por uno de sus socios coaligados, la Liga Norte, de Matteo Salvini. A falta del escrutinio final, Forza Italia ha obtenido en los comicios del domingo alrededor de un 14% de los sufragios, mientras que la Liga Norte ha cosechado el 17% de los apoyos.

La coalición, formada por estos dos partidos y Hermanos de Italia, ha logrado un 37% de los votos, por encima del Movimiento Cinco Estrellas, que en solitario tiene un 32,6%.

"Nuestra coalición ha resultado ser la primera formación política y esto debe ser determinante para recibir el encargo de gobierno. Estoy feliz por Matteo Salvini, estoy feliz por la Liga (...). Confirmo el respeto por los aliados y por los pactos, sigo siendo el líder de Forza Italia, seré el director del centroderecha y el garante de la unión de la coalición", agrega.

"Gracias al centroderecha y al papel central de Forza Italia sabremos dar respuestas positivas y concretas a las emergencias del país", ha añadido. Finalmente, ha cargado contra el M5S y su propuesta de otorgar una renta mensual a los ciudadanos con dificultades y ha elogiado por el contrario una de sus promesas, la de establecer un impuesto único para todas las rentas como medida de incentivo al crecimiento y creación de empleo.

Etiquetas