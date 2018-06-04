El beso forzado de Duterte desata las críticas por machismo

El presidente de Filipinas, Rodrigo Duterte, se ha visto envuelto de nuevo en una ola de críticas por misoginia después de que durante un acto en Corea del Sur con trabajadores expatriados subiese a una mujer al escenario y la incitase a besarle en los labios.
El incidente tuvo lugar en Seúl, cuando dos mujeres, visiblemente emocionadas, subieron al escenario para recibir un libro de manos del presidente. El presidente abrazó y dio un beso a la mejilla a una de ellas, mientras que a la otra le instó a darle un beso en los labios que finalmente se produjo, entre las risas nerviosas de las mujeres y la celebración de los presentes.
La organización Gabriela, defensora de los derechos de las mujeres, ha condenado el "machismo" de Duterte, que ha convertido en "un entretenimiento para ocultar la realidad de su caída de popularidad". Se trata, ha añadido, del "molesto teatro de un presidente misógino", según un comunicado recogido por la cadena BBC.
No es la primera vez que Duterte se ve envuelto en una polémica de este tipo. Una de las más graves tuvo lugar en abril de 2016, cuando bromeó sobre el asesinato y la violación de una misionera australiana en 1989, durante la época en que era alcalde de Davao: "Era muy guapa, el alcalde debería haber ido antes, qué desperdicio".
El mandatario también instó este año a los militares filipinos a disparar en la vagina a las rebeldes comunistas.
