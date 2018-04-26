Público
Bill Cosby, declarado culpable de tres delitos de agresión sexual por una violación de 2004

El jurado, que da su veredicto por unanimidad, considera probado que el cómico drogó a la víctima antes de abusar de ella. Cada uno de los delitos acarrea una pena máxima de 10 años de cárcel y una multa de más de 20.000 euros.

Bill Cosby llegando a declarar a los juzgados de Norristown, Pensilvania.EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

Bill Cosby en una imagne de archivo. - EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

El cómico Bill Cosby, icono de la cultura popular de EEUU, ha sido declarado este jueves culpable de tres delitos de agresión sexual a la canadiense Andrea Constand, por unos hechos ocurridos en 2004. El jurado, compuesto por siete hombres y cinco mujeres, declaró por unanimidad culpable a Cosby de los tres cargos de agresión sexual, que acarrean cada uno de ellos una pena máxima de 10 años de cárcel y una multa de 25.000 dólares (20.500 euros).

El litigio, celebrado en Norristown, a las afueras de Filadelfia, se centró en Andrea Constand, quien aseguró que una noche a principios de 2004 Cosby la invitó a su mansión de Cheltenham (Pensilvania) y le dio unas pastillas que la marearon, le nublaron la vista y permitieron al artista abusar de ella. "¡Se ha hecho justicia !", exclamó Gloria Allred, abogada de la defensa, a las puertas del tribunal minutos después conocerse el veredicto.

Los delitos de los que fue hallado culpable son penetración sin consentimiento, penetración mientras se está inconsciente y penetración tras el suministro de un estupefaciente. La defensa de Cosby, de 80 años, sostuvo en el juicio que la relación con Constand fue consentida y aseguró que el comediante usaba drogas como señuelo para atraer a las mujeres, pero nunca como herramienta para incapacitarlas.

La víctima, de 45 años, era entonces la entrenadora de baloncesto del equipo femenino de la Universidad de Temple (Filadelfia), donde el actor y productor estudió y de la que era un importante donante. Se trata del segundo juicio que enfrenta Cosby por acusaciones de agresión sexual, después de que el celebrado el pasado año fuese declarado nulo, ante la incapacidad del jurado de tomar una decisión al respecto.

