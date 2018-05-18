Público
Accidente aéreo Un Boeing 737 se estrella tras despegar de La Habana con 104 pasajeros y 9 tripulantes

El diario Cubadebate informa de que el avión n ha caído "poco después de despegar de la pista" y añade que "los bomberos tratan de controlar el incendio en estos momentos. Se desconoce si hay víctimas"

Imagen tomada en la zona donde se ha estrellado un avión de Cubana de Aviación después de despegar del aeropuerto José Martí de La Habana. AFP/Adalberto Roque

Un avión Boeing 737 de la compañía Cubana de Aviación se ha estrellado este viernes poco después de despegar del aeropuerto internacional José Martí de La Habana con 104 pasajeros a bordo y nueve miembros de la tripulación , según han informado medios locales.

En un mensaje urgente publicado en Twitter, el diario oficial Cubadebate ha señalado que el avión ha caído "poco después de despegar de la pista". "Los bomberos tratan de controlar el incendio en estos momentos. Se desconoce si hay víctimas", ha indicado el periódico oficial. 

En las inmediaciones del aeropuerto José Martí se observa una intensa columna de humo y numerosas dotaciones de bomberos, policía y asistencia médica se encuentran en la zona.

Por su parte, la televisión estatal Cuba TV ha explicado que el avión siniestrado realizaba un vuelo interno y que tenía como destino la provincia de Holguín, en el este de la isla. El mismo medio ha señalado que la aeronave es un avión de la empresa Blue Panorama "arrendado por Cubana de Aviación".

Se trata de un Boeing-737 que cayó a tierra poco después de despegar y que pertenece a la compañía mexicana Damojh, según la directora de Transporte Aéreo de Cuba, Mercedes Vázquez citada por la agencia estatal Prensa Latina.

La principal carretera que conduce al aeropuerto de La Habana está cortada a unos 8 kilómetros de las instalaciones.

