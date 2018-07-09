El ministro de Exteriores británico, el conservador Boris Johnson, dimitió este lunes de su cargo, según anunció Downing Sreet, despacho oficial de la primera ministra, Theresa May.
La renuncia de Johnson, uno de los miembros del Gobierno conservador más favorables a un brexit duro, se produce poco después de la dimisión anoche del ministro para la salida de la Unión Europea (UE), David Davis.
"Este mediodía, la primera ministra ha aceptado la renuncia de Boris Johnson como ministro de Exteriores", señaló un portavoz de Downing Street en un escueto comunicado.
La nota agrega que May "agradece a Boris su trabajo" al frente del Foreign Office, del que tomó las rindas en julio de 2016, menos de un mes después del referéndum en el que el 51,9% de los votantes se pronunciaron a favor de abandonar la Unión Europea (UE).
Johnson, que fue alcalde de Londres entre mayo de 2008 y mayo de 2016, fue una de las caras más visibles de la campaña favorable al Brexit antes de aquel plebiscito.
El hasta ahora responsable de Exteriores criticó la semana pasada el plan de May de formar un "área de libre comercio" con la UE tras el "brexit", aunque el viernes, en una reunión de los miembros del Gobierno en la residencia campestre de Chequers, no se opuso de manera formal a su aprobación.
Según reveló la cadena BBC, durante el encuentro a puerta cerrada Johnson argumentó que el plan de May convertiría al Reino Unido en un "Estado vasallo", al comprometerse a cumplir el "libro de normas" comunitario en cuanto al comercio de bienes, a pesar de estar ya fuera del bloque comunitario.
May defiende su postura
La primera ministra británica, la conservadora Theresa May, agradeció el "trabajo" de David Davis al frente del Ministerio del "brexit" y la "pasión" de Boris Johnson en la cartera de Exteriores.
May subrayó que la propuesta para una futura relación comercial con la Unión Europea (UE) que puso sobre la mesa el pasado viernes, con la que tanto Davis como Johnson han sido críticos, sienta unas bases "responsables y creíbles" para la negociación entre Londres y Bruselas.
