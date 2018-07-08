Un juez federal brasileño ordenó este domingo la liberación del expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, preso desde el pasado 7 de abril por corrupción pasiva, confirmaron hoy fuentes oficiales.
El juez Rogerio Favreto, del Tribunal Regional Federal de la Cuarta Región (TRF-4), con sede en Porto Alegre, concedió un "habeas corpus" a Lula y pidió que la medida sea cumplida en régimen de "urgencia".
El magistrado determinó la suspensión de la ejecución provisional de la pena y la puesta en libertad de Lula en régimen de "urgencia", por lo que el exmandatario podría ser liberado este mismo domingo.
En su fallo, el juez argumentó que la prisión del expresidente impide ejercer sus derechos como precandidato a la presidencia de la República brasileña, a pesar de que se encuentra virtualmente inhabilitado después de ser condenado en segunda instancia.
Lula está encarcelado desde abril en la sede de la Policía Federal de Curitiba tras ser condenado en segunda instancia a doce años y un mes de prisión por corrupción.
El exmandatario fue sentenciado previamente en julio del año pasado por el juez Sergio Moro, encargado en primera instancia de las investigaciones del caso Petrobras, a nueve años y seis meses de prisión por los delitos de corrupción pasiva y lavado de dinero.
Moro consideró probado que el expresidente recibió en concepto de soborno un apartamento de tres plantas en la playa a cambio de favorecer a la constructora OAS en la adjudicación de contratos públicos de la petrolera estatal Petrobras.
Esa condena fue ampliada hasta los doce años y un mes por un tribunal de apelación.
