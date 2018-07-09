El ministro británico para el Brexit, David Davis, ha anunciado este lunes su dimisión, por la falta de acuerdo con la primera ministra, Theresa May, en sus planes de abandonar la Unión Europea, según ha informado una fuente cercana al ministro.
La pérdida de su negociador para el Brexit solo dos días después de lograr un acuerdo con el Gobierno en torno a la posición negociadora "colectiva" de Reino Unido en el Brexit, ha sido un golpe para May y subraya las profundas divisiones en su gobernante Partido Conservador en cuanto a la salida de Reino Unido de la Unión Europea.
En su carta de dimisión, Davis asegura que "la dirección general de la política nos dejará en el mejor de los casos con una posición de negociación débil". "En mi opinión, la consecuencia inevitable de las políticas propuestas será hacer que el supuesto control por parte del Parlamento sea más ilusorio que real", ha aseverado en la carta, que ha sido publicada por la oficina de May.
Además, el secretario de Estado para el Brexit, Steve Baker, también ha presentado su dimisión, según han informado fuentes del Gobierno.
Otros legisladores conservadores partidarios del Brexit han criticado el llamado "acuerdo de paz", diciendo que los planes de May solo ofrecerían un Brexit sólo por su nombre, una traición a lo que vieron como su promesa de una ruptura limpia con la Unión Europea.
"Noticias fantásticas. Bien hecho David Davis por tener las agallas para renunciar", ha señalado la defensora del Brexit y legisladora conservadora Andrea Jenkynns a través de su cuenta en la red social Twitter. "Me quito el sombrero. Necesitamos asegurarnos de que esto sea ahora un factor de cambio para el Brexit", ha añadido.
