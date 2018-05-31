El Parlamento danés aprobó hoy una proposición de ley que prohíbe el uso en lugares públicos de prendas que cubran el rostro, incluidos el burka y el niqab (o velo integral), y castiga las infracciones con sanciones económicas. La ley, aprobada con 75 votos a favor por 30 en contra y que entrará en vigor el próximo 1 de agosto, exime de la prohibición las prendas que tengan "un propósito reconocido", como ropa de invierno, disfraces y máscaras de carnaval o de protección para cierto tipo de trabajos.
La nueva normativa establece multas de 1.000 coronas danesas (134 euros), que a partir de la cuarta infracción se elevan a 10.000 (1.343 euros), pero no incluye penas de cárcel para los reincidentes, como proponía el xenófobo Partido Popular Danés, aliado externo del Gobierno liberal-conservador en minoría.
Serán la Policía y los tribunales los que deben determinar si la exhibición de una prenda concreta que cubre el rostro infringe o no la ley, de acuerdo con una normativa que ha estado rodeada por la polémica desde antes de que fuese presentada en febrero.
La Alianza Liberal, uno de los tres partidos que conforman el Ejecutivo danés, dio por ejemplo libertad a sus diputados en la votación, mientras que parlamentarios de otras formaciones han protestado contra la normativa. La ley obliga, además, a la Policía a que si existe sospecha de que la exhibición del burka o el velo integral es forzada, se informe a las autoridades municipales para que impulsen medidas de apoyo a la mujer para salir de "un ambiente opresor".
"No es compatible con los valores de la sociedad danesa ni con el respeto a los otros ocultar la cara cuando se está en un espacio público. Debemos defender el respeto por los valores que nos unen", declaró cuando fue presentada en febrero la propuesta el ministro de Justicia, el conservador Søren Pape Poulsen.
Poulsen resaltó entonces que los agentes no quitarán las prendas a las personas que las porten, sino que se limitarán a imponerles una multa e invitarlas a quitársela o irse a sus casas. Otros países europeos como Francia y Austria ya han aprobado con anterioridad normativas similares para prohibir el uso público de ese tipo de prendas.
