Facebook Cambridge Analytica anuncia su cierre tras el escándalo de filtración de datos de Facebook

La consultora británica, vinculada a la campaña electoral del ahora presidente de Estados Unidos, hizo efectivo este miércoles su cierre, que atribuye a la pérdida de clientes y a "crecientes" gastos legales.

La consultora política, Cambridge Analytica, en un edificio de Londres. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

La consultora británica Cambridge Analytica, envuelta en la polémica por su acceso no autorizado a los datos de millones de usuarios de Facebook, cierra sus puertas, según publicó este miércoles The Wall Street Journal.

Así lo confirmó al diario neoyorquino el fundador de la matriz de Cambridge Analytica, SCL Group, Nigel Oakes, que también cesa en sus operaciones.

Cambridge Analytica, vinculada a la campaña electoral del ahora presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, hizo efectivo este miércoles su cierre, que atribuye a la pérdida de clientes y a "crecientes" gastos legales.

