Al menos veinte personas murieron, entre ellas un guardia carcelario y 19 reclusos, en un intento de fuga frustrado hoy en una cárcel en la región metropolitana de Belén, capital del estado amazónico de Pará, en el norte de Brasil, informaron fuentes oficiales.
El incidente se registró en la tarde de este martes en el Centro de Recuperación Penitenciario de Pará III cuando un grupo de hombres armados intentó entrar en el centro carcelario para ayudar a una fuga masiva promovida por varios presos, según la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública de Pará.
