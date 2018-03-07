Cárcel para los líderes ultras de Britain First por un delito de odio contra los musulmanes

El líder del partido de ultraderecha británico Britain First, Paul Golding, y su "número dos", Jayda Fransen, fueron condenados hoy a penas de 18 semanas y 36 semanas de prisión, respectivamente, por delitos de odio contra musulmanes.
Según el juez que dictó la sentencia, Justin Barron, de la corte de Folkestone (sureste de Inglaterra), ambos fueron declarados culpables por haber orquestado una "campaña para llamar la atención sobre la raza, la religión y el origen inmigrante" de varios musulmanes que eran juzgados por violación el pasado mayo en un tribunal de Canterbury.
La formación de extrema derecha desató la polémica el pasado noviembre, cuando el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, compartió en las redes sociales vídeos antiislamistas divulgados por Britain First.
La acción de Trump fue criticada por la primera ministra británica, Theresa May, quien lamentó el "error" del mandatario estadounidense, y enturbió en aquel momento las relaciones entre Londres y Washington.
El juez Barron condenó hoy a Golding y Fransen por su "demostrada hostilidad" hacia los musulmanes y su fe. "No tengo ninguna duda de que su intención era utilizar los hechos del caso (de violación) para sus propios fines políticos", argumentó el magistrado.
Los líderes de Britain First fueron detenidos en mayo, dentro de una investigación que se inició cuando ambos repartieron panfletos durante el proceso judicial contra tres hombres y un adolescente musulmanes.
Durante las pesquisas se estableció que Fransen y Golding acosaron a personas que creían relacionadas con el juicio por violación, grabaron esas escenas y publicaron los vídeos en internet. Ambos políticos, que negaron los cargos por los que estaban acusados, repartieron asimismo panfletos en los buzones de las casas de la zona donde vivían los acusados en ese proceso judicial.
El magistrado consideró probado que los dos líderes de Britain First acudieron en mayo a una pizzería en la que Fransen golpeó las ventanas y gritó "pedófilo" y "extranjero" a uno de los clientes. La número dos de la formación fue condenada también por visitar dos domicilios donde pensaba que vivían los acusados y gritar proclamas racistas.
