El Ministerio alemán de Justicia informó este lunes de que su titular, Katarina Barley, habló este domingo con su homólogo español, Rafael Catalá, para aclarar el "malentendido" por sus comentarios sobre la decisión de la Justicia alemana en la extradición del expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont.

El portavoz del Ministerio de Justicia, Piotr Malachowski, aseguró lunes en una rueda de prensa rutinaria que Barley "no tomó ni va a tomar postura" sobre un proceso judicial en marcha, que "no hubo declaraciones autorizadas" de la ministra y que hay que esperar a lo que decida la Audiencia Territorial de Schleswig-Holstein.

El diario Süddeutsche Zeitung publicó el viernes que la ministra calificó de "absolutamente correcta" la decisión de la audiencia de descartar el cargo por rebelión, el principal delito por el que el Tribunal Supremo español ha procesado al líder soberanista, y manifestó que "la esperaba".

Además, señaló según ese rotativo que España tendrá que explicar por qué acusa a Puigdemont de malversación de fondos en relación a la organización del referéndum del 1 de octubre, algo que consideró que "no será fácil".

Por último, Barley consideró que ahora era preciso empezar a "hablar también de los componentes políticos" del proceso.

Fuentes del Süddeutsche Zeitung aseguraron a Efe tras esta rueda de prensa que estas declaraciones se produjeron en un encuentro confidencial de la ministra con medios alemanes. "No hubo posicionamiento y no habrá posicionamiento", reiteró hasta en tres ocasiones el portavoz de Justicia, quien evitó responder pese a la insistencia de los periodistas si Barley dijo o no las palabras que le atribuye ese periódico.

Tampoco contestó a preguntas directas sobre las declaraciones relativas a los "componentes políticos" o su valoración.

Por su parte, el portavoz del Ejecutivo alemán, Steffen Seibert, aseguró que el Gobierno de Alemania no tiene "expectativas políticas" con respecto al proceso político y que en ningún momento se ha puesto o prevé ponerse en contacto con Puigdemont.

Berlín, agregó Seibert, tiene el "convencimiento de que el conflicto catalán puede y debe resolverse dentro del marco de la Constitución y del orden legal español" y tiene la "esperanza" de que "dentro de la política española hay movimiento en dirección a una reconciliación" y que esa sea la "intención" de todos los actores.

"Pero eso se lo dejamos a España, a sus actores políticos y a su orden político", añadió Seibert, quien recordó que el Gobierno alemán sigue considerando el conflicto como una "cuestión interna" de España, un "Estado de derecho democrático".

El Ejecutivo en Berlín, concluyó el portavoz, ha apoyado a Madrid en los últimos meses con una "clara postura", como responsable de garantizar el "orden constitucional" en España.