La Fiscalía del distrito de Manhattan anunció este lunes nuevos cargos contra el productor de Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein, entre los que incluye haber presuntamente practicado sexo oral forzado a una mujer en julio de 2006.
Un hecho calificado de "acto sexual criminal en primer grado", al que se unen otras dos acusaciones de "asalto sexual predatorio", un delito penado en Estados Unidos con entre diez años de prisión y cadena perpetua, según detalló la fiscalía en un comunicado.
Weinstein, ya fue acusado a finales de mayo por un gran jurado de violación y otros delitos sexuales contra dos mujeres, cargos de los que se declaró no culpable a principios de junio ante un juez de Nueva York.
"Un gran jurado de Manhattan acusa ahora a Harvey Weinstein de algunos de los delitos sexuales más serios que existen bajo el derecho penal de Nueva York", indicó el fiscal Cyrus Vance en la nota, donde agradece el "extraordinario valor" de las "supervivientes" que han comparecido.
Acusado de seis cargos
Weinstein estaba acusado de tres cargos: de violación en primer y tercer grado, y de un acto sexual criminal en primer grado, por supuestos actos cometidos contra dos mujeres en 2013 y 2004. Tras las nuevas acusaciones anunciadas este lunes, los cargos ascienden a seis.
El fiscal Vance señaló que la investigación, realizada en colaboración con la policía neoyorquina, lleva meses abierta y "continúa". "Si eres una superviviente del abuso predatorio que se le imputa al sr. Weinstein, aún hay tiempo para buscar justicia".
Weinstein, quien ha sostenido que las relaciones sexuales forzadas de las que le acusan decenas de mujeres fueron consentidas, se entregó a la Policía el pasado 25 de mayo para responder a las alegaciones en su contra, y quedó en libertad bajo fianza.
