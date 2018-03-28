El diario estadounidense 'The New York Times' dedica este miércoles su editorial a Catalunya. El rotativo critica la actitud del Ejecutivo de Rajoy diciendo que "no es la manera de ganarse los corazones y las mentes de los catalanes o el apoyo de otros europeos", en alusión a las cargas policiales del 1-O o los cargos de rebelión que pesan sobre Puigdemont y otros exlíderes soberanistas.

'The New York Times' destaca la implicación de Alemania en el asunto catalán tras la detención de Carles Puigdemont. Apunta que para que se pueda aplicar la euroorden tienen que existir delitos similares en el país donde se ha detenido al expresident, algo que sí ocurre en el caso de malversación de fondos públicos pero no de rebelión, ya que dice el periódico, "es vagamente similar al delito de alta traición alemán". "Es difícil aplicarlo a un funcionario elegido democráticamente que nunca llegó a recurrir a la fuerza, y los tribunales alemanes pueden decidir extraditar a Puigdemont con la condición de que no sea procesado por rebelión".

El artículo concluye diciendo que el Gobierno "está en su derecho de defender la unidad y la Constitución y los países europeos hacen bien en no apoyar el secesionismo catalán" aunque añade: "Un gesto conciliador hacia Catalunya (del Gobierno) haría mucho más para calmar una confrontación que ha ido demasiado lejos".

